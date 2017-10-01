Yayoi Kusama has become the star of a new children's book

In the same monthÂ that Japanese artist Yayoi KusamaÂ is opening her very ownÂ five-storeyÂ Yayoi Kusama Museum,Â a beautiful new children's book illustrating herÂ life and workÂ is being publishedÂ by illustrator Ellen Weinstein and MoMA curator Sarah Suzuki.Â

The polka-dot mad Japanese polymath â€“ who is famed for herÂ mediums ofÂ painting, drawing, collage, sculpture, performance, film, printmaking, installation and environmental art as well as literature and fashion â€“ now features in children's bookÂ Yayoi Kusama: From Here to Infinity!

It was created alongside Kusama's studio in Japan, and opens up her colourful world toÂ children with a combination of textÂ written by Suzuki and gouache illustrations byÂ Weinstein assembled digitially â€“ documenting different stages in her life and career.

The romantic story begins inÂ Matsumoto, Japan, where Kusama lived as a child tending to her family's plants in the mountains. As the story goes, one day, she had a vision in which the world and everything in itâ€”the plants, the people, the skyâ€”were covered in polka dots.

The book then moves on to the development of her career in New York in the 1950s, where she had moved to escape the rigidity of her life in Japan. It was in New YorkÂ at the age of 27 where she gained popularity for her polka dots, the vision of which she brought across the seas.

Weinstein toldÂ Dezeen: "I met with associate publisher Charles Kim last August, as Sarah SuzukiÂ â€“ the MoMA curator of drawings and prints â€“ had expressed interest in creating a book for children about Yayoi Kusama.Â

"I created several images for the book proposal and once it was approved, Sarah wrote the manuscript for the book and I created the sketch storyboards and then the final art," she continued. "I am a fan of Ms Kusama's work and I read her autobiography and immersed myself in books of her work as well."