Rediscovered sketch appears to show a nudey Mona Lisa

Debate has been ignited as to whether Leonardo da Vinci, the artist behind of one of the most famous paintings in the world, the Mona Lisa, actually first enjoyed painting the model in the buff.

A sketch which appears to show a nude Mona Lisa has been cast into the public eye as scientists try to establish exactly who drew it – ahead of a 2019 exhibition to celebrate the 500-year anniversary of da Vinci's death.

The charcoal sketch is held alongside the famous Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre in Paris. It's known as the Monna Vanna, and after a month of tests curators at the museum reportedly believe the sketch was at least in part drawn by da Vinci.