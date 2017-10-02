The unmissable events happening during Frieze London week

The most exciting official and unofficial events include sex-positive radical art, Andy Warhol and Egon Schiele, a talk with Marina Abramović, and more

Text Alexandra Manatakis

Frieze London is back for its 15th edition. Across 5-8 October at Regents Park, more than 160 galleries from 31 countries will showcase internationally established and emerging talents across every medium possible. From 70s-80s explicitly sexual feminist iconography to talks with Marina Abramović, as well as Egon Schiele, Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work in the flesh. However, it’s not just within the confines of Regents Park which is where the action is – as of today, various spaces across London are hosting a range of takeover events. Here are nine official and unofficial events that are happening over the coming week. MARINA ABRAMOVIĆ’S ALT FEMINISM(S) AT FRIEZE TALKS

Marina Abramovic Archives

There are some strong conversations happening at Frieze Talks this year. On Friday October 6 you’ll find Marina Abramović conversing with Tim Marlow – art director of the Royal Academy, London. On October 5 at the Alt Feminism(s) panel, curator of Frieze’s Sex Work: Feminist Art and Radical Politics section, Alison Gingeras, will also lead a discussion on the multifaceted nature of feminism. The talk features two artists from Sex Work including Marilyn Minter and Renate Bertlmann, while also introducing the multidisciplinary Cosey Fanni Tutti to the mix. Alt Feminism(s) is on October 5, 12pm at Frieze Auditorium, Regents Park and Marina Abramović and Tim Marlow chat on October 6, 12pm at Frieze Auditorium, Regents Park

BASQUIAT, WARHOL AND EGON SCHIELE AT FRIEZE MASTERS

via vulture.com

Frieze Masters allows you to get close and personal with works that are often only read about in books. Take this year’s curated survey on European expressionism where Dickson (London) is exhibiting the works of Symbolists Edvard Munch and Egon Schiele. Another Masters highlight is Thaddaeus Ropac’s George Orwell 1984 inspired presentation featuring works from Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat. October 5-8 at Frieze Masters, north-east corner of The Regent's Park

SPIT! COLLECTIVE’s MANIFESTOS

Courtesy of Frieze

SPIT! stands for “Sodomites, Perverts, Inverts, Together!” and it’s a new collective of queer activism, art, and performance. Formed of artist Carlos Motta, writer John Athur and performer Clarios Maria Romero, SPIT! Collective will bring a two-part display to Frieze: a performance and a book compiling historical queer manifestos. Performances at 2.30pm and 5.30pm October 5-8 at Regents Park

DRONE WORK ON THE FEMALE FORM AT FRIEZE FILM

Courtesy of Frieze

Supported by Random Acts, Frieze Film will exhibit artists who use popular TV culture as the backbone of their work. Highlight from the schedule is Frieze Film’s youngest artist Raphaela Vogel. Vogel’s installation work questions how technology interferes with the human form and for Frieze she will be using a drone to film her own body from a ‘hornet’ perspective: one that tries again and again to attack the female body. October 5, 3-4pm at Frieze Auditorium, Regents Park

JARVIS COCKER’S DANCE MEDITATIONS AT FRIEZE MUSIC

Courtesy of The Vinyl Factory

On Friday 6 October at The Store Studios, English musician and once frontman of 90s band Pulp, Jarvis Cocker, and The Vinyl Factory will host Dancefloor Meditations, an attempt to use clubbing to access the state of mind found only in deep meditation. October 6, 9pm-1am at Store Studios, 180 The Strand

#COMMUNEPRESENTS BY COMMUNE EAST

#COMMUNEPRESENTS brings a moment of diversion from the Frieze calendar. Presented by Commune East, the week-long Frieze takeover event will host three artists in residency at Ace Hotel’s Hoi Polloi in Shoreditch. Opening night on Wednesday, October 4, will host the screening of a performance film by Dominic Myatt, made with filmmaker James Cooper and poet James Massiah, that explores mark-making through movement and the human body. A second event will be held on Friday, October 6 (10pm-1am), and will feature a collaborative piece between performance artist Holly Blakey and designer Caitlin Price. #COMMUNEPRESENTS will be open October 4-8 at Hoi Polloi, 100 Shoreditch High St, E1 6JQ. Opening night 4 October 10pm-1am

1:54 CONTEMPORARY AFRICAN ART FAIR

Since its inception in 2012, 1:54 has become the world's leading international contemporary African art fair and it returns to London over Frieze week for its fifth edition. The fair draws on work from the 54 countries that make up Africa and its 2017 edition increases the inclusion and visibility of North African artists. A strong highlight of is the way it celebrates of Africa's young wave of art kids. Be sure to check out work from Fabrice Monteiro, Safaa Mazirh, and Athi-Patra Ruga. October 5-8, Somerset House, The Strand WC2R 1LA

DOVER STREET MARKET OPEN HOUSE

Photography Ben Toms

SHAPE AT THE HOPSITAL CLUB

A post shared by Shape (@shapearts) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:50am PDT