Daria meets sci-fi in this surreal animated short film

In an animated short film titled Sommer of Hate, commissioned by Channel 4’s Random Acts initiative, Margot Bowman takes us back to Summer 2016 (I know, frightening – stay with us) and follows a woman named Sommer and her dog Ego as they leave their homeland in the midst of a Brexit-like crisis. Feeling increasingly alienated, Sommer and Ego go to stay with a man who lives in a place that screams freedom, diversity, and open-mindedness (think post-Berlin Wall Berlin) that Sommer met on the internet. However, all doesn’t go as planned, and Bowman crosses 90s alt feminist hero Daria with sci-fi for a full dystopian fallout.

Bowman says, “Sommer of Hate is inspired by my own experiences over the last six months where Brexit, Trump etc. have shifted the status quo to a place where xenophobia, isolationism and a lack of empathy are often accepted as the new normal.”

Over three-and-a-half minutes Sommer is forced to examine friendship, community, and sex, through an unfamiliar lens – where the world changed unequivocally in a painfully short space of time.

Bowman also explains that “under an exhausting tempo of blameless chaos, faceless extremism and homegrown enemies” – all mediated by social media – has left Sommer and her generation’s “attitude to sex, relationships, and commitment in an odd place”.

The director adds, “I want to use narrative to explore how this updated reality – which has been building over the last five years, with our increasing use of narcissistically driven social media platforms – impacts on the personal lives of those who live through it.”

Watch the film in full below: