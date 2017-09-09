Giant baby artwork appears at U.S-Mexico border wall

A huge image of a young child has been erected on the U.S Mexico border, peering over the wall into the United States. It arrives just as Donald Trump announced plans to roll back DACA, a scheme that gives undocumented migrants who arrived in the states as children the opportunity to live and work there.

The 70-ft mural cut-out sits on the border close to Tecate, Mexico. The black and white image illustrates a smiling child, fingers over the steel wall, peering downwards inquisitively. According to the New York Times, the pictured child is a one-year-old who lives in Tecate.

It was created and orchestrated by a French artist known as JR. “As an artist, I try to bring back perspective,” he told the NYT. “For this little kid, there are no walls and borders.”