Rose McGowan on Nan Goldinâ€™s â€˜Amanda In The Mirrorâ€™
In Dazedâ€™s â€˜Basic Instinctâ€™ series we ask the cult actress and director to lay bare her emotions looking at the seminal image shot by one of our favourite photographers
- TextDazed Digital
Basic Instinct is the Dazed series where we ask a cult figure to emotionally analyse one image shot by a seminal photographer.Â
What was your first thought when looking at the image?
Rose McGowan: I didnâ€™t think, I felt.
What kind of story do you think this person has?
Rose McGowan: Women are fairly mysterious, Iâ€™m going to leave her to mystery.
What can you tell about their life from this photo?
Rose McGowan: I know yet I donâ€™t know. Thatâ€™s whatâ€™s powerful. Like in life, you think a person is going to be a certain way, and then youâ€™re entirely surprised when you hear their story. I want to know her story too.
What emotion does this provoke in you when you look at it?
Rose McGowan: I have a pretty intense and visceral response to this photograph. I love women shooting women. I believe it takes a woman to know a womanâ€™s interior moment. Itâ€™s so subtle, the photographer has to know what theyâ€™re seeing. Thatâ€™s one of the many things that makes Goldin great.
What do you like and dislike about the image?
Rose McGowan: I love the colour grade, her saturation level and what she captured was fleeting and extraordinary. I donâ€™t really think of art in terms of like or dislike because my brain isnâ€™t inside the artistâ€™s head and I have to respect that. That said, I would be so down to have this photograph live with me, Iâ€™m very selective of what I keep around me and this piece truly moves me.Â
Does it remind you of anything, or anyone?
Rose McGowan: I know this girl, I was this girl.
What do you think happened after this image was taken?
Rose McGowan: I hope they spent hours developing the film and talking and drinking.Â
If you could write a short story from the subjectâ€™s perspective...
Rose McGowan: I came in here for a fix. I stare in the mirror, perhaps the for the fifth or sixth time today. I am stripping myself bare to inject the dark whispers that weigh on my mind. Every time I look in a mirror, a challenge to myself and every time a challenge I lose. Who is it staring back? Am I looking at myself with my own eyes or is it society I see? Am I seeing myself as me? Who is me? Goddamnit these overhead lights. Iâ€™m losing again. More powder. I challenge you.Â