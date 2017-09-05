Rose McGowan on Nan Goldinâ€™s â€˜Amanda In The Mirrorâ€™

Basic Instinct is the Dazed series where we ask a cult figure to emotionally analyse one image shot by a seminal photographer.Â

What was your first thought when looking at the image?

Rose McGowan: I didnâ€™t think, I felt.

What kind of story do you think this person has?

Rose McGowan: Women are fairly mysterious, Iâ€™m going to leave her to mystery.

What can you tell about their life from this photo?

Rose McGowan: I know yet I donâ€™t know. Thatâ€™s whatâ€™s powerful. Like in life, you think a person is going to be a certain way, and then youâ€™re entirely surprised when you hear their story. I want to know her story too.

What emotion does this provoke in you when you look at it?

Rose McGowan: I have a pretty intense and visceral response to this photograph. I love women shooting women. I believe it takes a woman to know a womanâ€™s interior moment. Itâ€™s so subtle, the photographer has to know what theyâ€™re seeing. Thatâ€™s one of the many things that makes Goldin great.