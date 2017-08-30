An intimate look at the male subcultures of Havana

London-based photographer Joshua Osborne has been aware of Cuba’s cultural iconography for a long time – the dancing, the music, and the cigars – but it was other aspects of the island that fascinated him. “It was their boxing reputation that initially grabbed me. With barely any resources, they still remain the best in the world and I was intrigued by that,” he says. With this, Osborne set off to Havana with his camera, 20 rolls of film and a focus on documentary style and street casting. The result is his debut book HABANABOY, an intimate look at the diverse male characters of Havana: boxers, drag queens, skaters, workers, and hustlers, all introduced with a foreword from Dazed’s Arts & Culture editor, Ashleigh Kane, and launching at Protein Studios this Friday 1 September.

“I’ve always been interested in the different aspects and perceptions of masculinity and how that is changing in modern times” – Joshua Osborne

“After making good friends with two local boys, they began to introduce me to different subcultures of Havana,” Osborne explains. “Although my time was limited I tried to capture as many as possible, and the project continued developing the longer I stayed. It all happened very naturally.” Despite the focus being on subcultures, and not gender, Osborne reveals he was drawn to photographing males “I've always been interested in the different aspects and perceptions of masculinity and how that is changing in modern times – without really knowing why.” But HABANABOY does include one female, who Osborne initially mistook for a young boy. “I approached her under the assumption she was a young boy. It turned out she was in fact in her early thirties and was homeless. We walked and talked for an hour and I came to find out she'd had a very troubled life. We got a beer, I took a few portraits and we went our separate ways.”