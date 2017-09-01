The only photos you need to see from last month

Photography Ewen Spencer

PHOTOS CAPTURE RUPAUL & LADY GAGA PARTYING IN DOWNTOWN NYC A mixture of photos taken by Victor P. Corona and his friends form an electric love-letter to New York’s enduring Downtown scene, from the 80s to the 00s. Putting our own party photos to shame, candid images of RuPaul, Lady Gaga, and Michael Alig are shared amongst a series of insider stories.

Courtesy the Alexis DiBiasio collection

HOW ARLENE GOTTFRIED PHOTOGRAPHED NYC’S TRUEST SELF Earlier this month, photographer Arlene Gottfried passed away. Her photographs – which captured the heart of “Old York”, whereby people on street corners could be superstars – were remembered in a beautiful tribute piece from writer Sara Rosen with quotes from Gottfried’s friends and collaborators, such as Daniel Cooney of Daniel Cooney Fine Arts and Daniel Power of PowerHouse Books. RIP Arlene.

Photography Arlene Gottfried, courtesy of Daniel Cooney Fine Art

PHOTOGRAPHS OF LOVED-UP TEENS IN THE EARLY 00S Ewen Spencer’s photographs of teenagers kissing and partying in the early 00s are finally being given the platform they deserve – in the form of a new book and exhibition, both in September. Here he speaks to us about way-back-when, and the beauty of being young, dumb and in love.

Photography Ewen Spencer

INTIMATE PHOTOS OF KIEV’S RAVERS LEAVING THE CLUB AT SUNRISE We’ve all been there at 5am, 6am, stumbling out of a club’s exit into the emerging daylight. Maybe you bundle straight for the cab, or maybe you head for the next party. Whatever you decide to do, we all know that feeling of absolute freedom in the first moment where the sunlight hits your eyes after going at it amongst darkness and strobe lights for hours on end. Looking to capture this, Matt Moran tripped to Kiev for a series of intimate portraits of club-goers as they emerged from one of the city’s best nightspots.

Photography Matt Moran

THE STORY OF A MOTHER AND DAUGHTER WORKING A BROTHEL IN IOWA Magnum photographer Alec Soth revisits his debut series, Sleeping by the Mississippi, for a new edition of the book and an accompanying exhibition in London. In this particular image, Soth captures a haunting twin portrait of a mother and daughter working in the same brothel in Iowa – and for the first time, he tells the full story behind it.

Courtesy of the artist and MACK

AN INTIMATE LOOK AT THE MALE SUBCULTURES OF HAVANA When Joshua Osborne turned up in Cuba with 20 rolls of a film and a camera he wasn’t sure what to expect. Aware of the country’s almost cliched iconography, he wanted to capture something outside of the classic cars, cigars and rum-induced dancing. After a few days, he became fascinated by the various male subcultures that existed quietly within Havana – the skaters, the drag queens and the lads, to name a few. Publishing them in a book entitled HABANABOY, he shares a series of the portraits ahead of its launch tomorrow London’s Protein Studios.

Photography Joshua Osborne