The living, breathing art show that you just missed

Last month, a progressive exhibition titled Lost Senses (hosted at Guest Projects) challenged the traditional concepts of both a gallery and exhibition. Viewing the space as a more of a “fluid cultural site,” Linda Rocco offered new dimensions to the art experience by curating artists that invited viewers to participate in different live activities for mixed-age audiences. Over 30 artists came together to partake in dance, food and art workshops and performances. From Jay Jay Revlon’s Voguing workshop to Dutch-Belgian duo JODI – who produce new media work focused on the overwhelming presence of technology in our life. Speaking of the curating process, Rocco said, “I thought this exhibition not to be a static display of art objects, but a living entity in perpetual change.”

Suggesting a general detachment in experiencing the senses, the title represents what the exhibition allowed; “Ways to actively experience and enjoy senses, remembering that embodiment is not just textual, but consumed by a world filled with smells, textures, sights, sounds, and tastes.” The public was encouraged to connect with practitioners, challenging their perception and of course sensory system. Due to the artists’ performative works, the workshops and performances lacked a “possessable end product,” which differentiates them from any traditional art medium. Rocco explained, “Lost Senses is entirely based on time and ephemeral practices. This dimension added a unique and lively component to the exhibition, allowing the environment to change day by day.”

In regards to the heavy reliance on audience participation, Rocco added, “The audience is to me a fundamental presence, not additional to the framework, but instead crucial in its own formation and development.” Rather than being an event for attendee’s to admire from afar, Lost Senses relied on contribution for its own existence and to reach whatever potential its viewers would allow.

